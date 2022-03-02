Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.60 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 77,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,530,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 231,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,659,000 after purchasing an additional 151,947 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

