Graviton Market Cap Reaches $7.57 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Graviton has a total market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $23,960.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00004768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00042420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.97 or 0.06708061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,749.68 or 0.99924661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

