$102.11 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will report sales of $102.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.56 million and the lowest is $101.67 million. EverQuote posted sales of $103.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $426.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.99 million to $428.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $514.52 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $532.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

EVER stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,237. The company has a market capitalization of $421.52 million, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 13,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $206,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,342,003 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,656 and have sold 22,169 shares valued at $343,152. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 92,158 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in EverQuote by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,399,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $20,019,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in EverQuote by 38.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

