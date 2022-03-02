Vanilla Network Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $3,497.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $4.53 or 0.00010363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00042420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.97 or 0.06708061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,749.68 or 0.99924661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 793,761 coins and its circulating supply is 649,147 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

