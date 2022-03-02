Brookstone Capital Management Has $9.99 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.68. 9,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,586. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.81.

