Brookstone Capital Management Sells 18,587 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,587 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.41% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $77.23. 2,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,651. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $93.42.

