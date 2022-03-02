Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SUSC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,068. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.45. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.