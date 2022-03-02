Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 4,698 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,968,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,121. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

