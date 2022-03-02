Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.85

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 1155650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,306,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,797,000 after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $11,069,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 537,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,126 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,569,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 160.3% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 409,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 252,005 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

