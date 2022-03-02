Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Up 11.5%

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.45. 39,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 301,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCG. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

In other news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,025,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth approximately $57,178,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,144,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,650,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,613,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

