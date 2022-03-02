22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

22nd Century Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,421. The company has a market capitalization of $374.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

In other 22nd Century Group news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 154.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 531.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 28,224 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

