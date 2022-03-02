22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 82.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.
22nd Century Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,421. The company has a market capitalization of $374.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.52. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.07.
In other 22nd Century Group news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.
