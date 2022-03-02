Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY22 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $17.11 on Wednesday, hitting $153.74. 101,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,411. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.