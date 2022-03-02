Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,023 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,617,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

