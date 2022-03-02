Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.54

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.54 and last traded at C$19.46, with a volume of 17650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.11.

Several analysts recently commented on MRG.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$758.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

