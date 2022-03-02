Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Drops By 79.0%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the January 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ENRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 3,816,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,968. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Enertopia has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
Enertopia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enertopia (ENRT)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.