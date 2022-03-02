Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Drops By 79.0%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the January 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 3,816,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,968. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Enertopia has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Get Enertopia alerts:

Enertopia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enertopia Corp. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquisition of natural resource properties. The firm produces battery-grade lithium carbonate from brines or the creation of a synthetic brine from the firm’s lithium project. Its projects include 160 Acres of Placer and Lode Claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.