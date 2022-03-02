Short Interest in Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Grows By 193.3%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 193.3% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

Shares of Hysan Development stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. 917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. Hysan Development has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $8.75.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.