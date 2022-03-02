Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Update

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, a growth of 218.6% from the January 31st total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.5 days.

Shares of LKREF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. 2,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

