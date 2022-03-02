Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.35. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 13,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $893,613.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $5,058,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,639. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

