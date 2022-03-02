Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

