Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

