Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $73.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPSGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($82.02) to €75.00 ($84.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th.

DPSGY stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. 173,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

