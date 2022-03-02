R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,439,516 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $470,024,000 after purchasing an additional 465,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,845 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 146,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 409,152 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. 26,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. R1 RCM has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $28.63.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

