Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Price Target at C$11.77

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.98.

A number of analysts have commented on CG shares. CSFB reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CG traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,559. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.85%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

