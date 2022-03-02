Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Target Price at GBX 339.33

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 339.33 ($4.55).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.23) to GBX 343 ($4.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.45) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Saturday, January 29th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £3,169.38 ($4,252.49). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £2,282.28 ($3,062.23). Insiders acquired a total of 2,671 shares of company stock worth $773,976 over the last 90 days.

LON:LGEN traded up GBX 7.62 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 266.92 ($3.58). 15,197,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,391,918. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 248.95 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 289.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63.

About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.