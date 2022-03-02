UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $7.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.20. The company had a trading volume of 56,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $332.67 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $455.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

