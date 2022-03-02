Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.27 on Wednesday, reaching $485.52. 123,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $332.67 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $477.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.