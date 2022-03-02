Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

BGFV stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. 87,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $371.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $47.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

