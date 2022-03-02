ETNA Network (ETNA) Price Hits $0.0960 on Exchanges

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $44,224.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ETNA Network has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETNA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETNA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETNA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

