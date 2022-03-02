WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.WW International also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.31)-($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a positive rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,632. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $718.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WW International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

