Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Bryan Alden Cox Sells 450 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $20,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bryan Alden Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49.

NYSE:AVA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.51. 12,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,375. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Avista by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,848,000 after acquiring an additional 540,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avista by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,760,000 after acquiring an additional 105,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Avista by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,993,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,696,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avista by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avista by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

