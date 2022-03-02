Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Bryan Alden Cox Sells 450 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $20,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bryan Alden Cox also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49.
NYSE:AVA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.51. 12,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,375. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Avista by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,848,000 after acquiring an additional 540,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avista by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,760,000 after acquiring an additional 105,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Avista by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,993,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,696,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avista by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avista by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.
About Avista
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
