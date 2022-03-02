Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck Sells 1,920 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Bubeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40.

CCOI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,593. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $80.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,534,000 after acquiring an additional 654,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 246,528 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 174,036 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 381,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128,760 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 108,751 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

