Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $1,420,663.12 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 7,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $1,420,663.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.90. 5,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,875. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.11 and a twelve month high of $188.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,291,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,086,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

