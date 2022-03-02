Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Sells $62,732.88 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SAFT stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,568. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average is $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

