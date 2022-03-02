Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 200 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $129.20. The stock had a trading volume of 97,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,891. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.95 and its 200 day moving average is $157.81. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.74 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

