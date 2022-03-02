Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. 137,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.