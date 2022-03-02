Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the January 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MOTNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 26,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,345. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

