Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Declines By 80.3%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDYPY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($229.44) to £169 ($226.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,690.33.

OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.85. 91,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,333. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.94.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

