Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 33 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $15.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $558.76. The stock had a trading volume of 56,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

