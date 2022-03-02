Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $894,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.35. The stock had a trading volume of 133,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,837. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $84.30 and a one year high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. The company has a market capitalization of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

