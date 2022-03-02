Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 434 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Amdocs by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amdocs by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 294,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,306,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,144,000 after purchasing an additional 79,199 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.45. 11,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,958. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

