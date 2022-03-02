Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,800 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 441,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,613,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,487,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

