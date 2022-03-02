The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.84 on Wednesday, hitting $327.09. 282,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.92 and a 200 day moving average of $363.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

