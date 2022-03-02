FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.23. 2,072,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,903,010. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $343.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.02.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.