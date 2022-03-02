PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after acquiring an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after buying an additional 738,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after buying an additional 132,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $165.32. 103,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $228.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.16 and a 200 day moving average of $163.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

