Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.33 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,841,732. The firm has a market cap of $198.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.