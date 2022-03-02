Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Invests $5.87 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 885,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,175 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.99. 106,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,383. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.46 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

