Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Raised by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $13.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.43. 39,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.57.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.