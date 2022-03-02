Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.9% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.39. 207,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,290,954. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $150.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

