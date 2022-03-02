Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.500-$16.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

VRTV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.20. 3,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,781. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Veritiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Veritiv by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.