Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. 37,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,069. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $471.43 million, a PE ratio of -133.72 and a beta of 3.35.
In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
VFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.
Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.
