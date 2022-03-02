Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. 37,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,069. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $471.43 million, a PE ratio of -133.72 and a beta of 3.35.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 134,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 111,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

VFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

